US Coast Guard searching for downed Cessna aircraft near Port Angeles

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Port Angeles
Cessna 170 airplane similar to the missing aircraft near Port Angeles on January 26, 2021. Photo courtesy: USCG Pacific Northwest division.

PORT ANGELES, Wash. - Crews are searching for a Cessna aircraft that reportedly went down in waters off of Port Angeles Tuesday. 

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to Q13 News of the missing aircraft Tuesday afternoon. The United States Coast Guard Pacific Northwest division reported the missing aircraft around 5 p.m. and began searching the waters northeast of Port Angeles.

USCG says the aircraft is a Cessna 170 flying from Ketchikan, Alaska, with one male passenger reportedly on board.

USCG, Canadian rescue and boat crews continue their search for the missing plane. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.