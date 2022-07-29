US Coast Guard responds to historic ferry sinking in Oregon

On Friday morning, the Tourist No. 2 ferry partially sank on the Columbia River in Astoria, Oregon with no one aboard.

The US Coast Guard responded to the vessel and deployed a containment boom in order to minimize the release of oil and the potential environmental impact.

Built in 1924, the wooden-hulled Tourist No. 2 is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The ferry caught fire in 2010 and was still in the process of undergoing restoration when it partially sank this week.

According to the Coast Guard, an oil spill response organization is scheduled to begin cleanup operations on Friday afternoon.