US Coast Guard: Plane flying near Mount Jefferson goes missing, search underway

article

A plane flying near Mount Jefferson has reportedly gone missing, and rescue crews are searching for a possible crash site Friday morning.

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) of the Pacific Northwest sent out a tweet at around 12:35 a.m., saying a plane that took off earlier in the day never landed.

Officials say only the pilot was aboard the plane, and its last known location was somewhere near Mount Jefferson.

Hikers in the area told authorities that they heard what sounded like a plane crash on Thursday.

A USCG aircrew searched the area, but could not find anything on Thursday. Officials are planning to continue their search efforts Friday morning.

This is a developing story.