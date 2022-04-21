US airlines say they've reached a turning point in recovery

article

American Airlines says the first quarter was difficult, with another large loss, but it expects to turn a profit in the second quarter as more people return to travel.

That's similar to what other airlines are saying, as they plan for a booming summer travel season.

American said Thursday it lost $1.64 billion in the first quarter, which was marred by thousands of flight cancellations, many of them because pilots and flight attendants were out with COVID-19.

However, American says March was much better. Revenue is double what it was a year ago, and it’s back to 84% of pre-pandemic levels.



