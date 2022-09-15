US 2 to stay closed through Monday while crews evaluate Bolt Creek Fire

article

US 2 will remain closed near Skykomish into next week, as crews evaluate the status of the Bolt Creek Fire.

According to transportation officials, US 2 will be closed through Monday at least. The joint task force handling Bolt Creek will evaluate the situation again on Monday.

Washington State Department of Transportation says the closures remain between Index and Skykomish.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is warning the public to avoid driving around road closures - a reminder they usually put out in the winter.

"PLEASE don't go around road closures," said WSDOT in a Twitter post on Saturday. "They are in place for everyone's safety and doing so can put you and others, including first responders, in unnecessary risk.