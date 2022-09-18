US 2 reopens as crews continue battling Bolt Creek Fire

Fire officials said the Bolt Creek wildfire burning in Skykomish has torched more than 11,000 acres.

The Washington State Department of Transportation announced that US 2 between Index and Skykomish would reopen on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The fire started on Sept. 10 and spread quickly, prompting the most severe "go now" evacuations for residents in parts of Snohomish and King Counties.

Since then, evacuation orders have been scaled back as crews were able to get a handle on the fire. According to fire officials, the fire is at 10,193 acres and nearly contained.

Washington State Department of Transportation's (WSDOT) geotechnical team was on US 2 identifying debris and road hazards for clean up before the highway is reopened.