US 12 at White Pass reopens

White Pass at US 12 has reopened after a days-long closure due to winter weather and hazardous conditions.

All four major mountain passes closed last week for several days. White Pass reopened on Jan. 10, but shut down hours after reopening due to rockslides and unstable slopes west of the summit.

As of Thursday, traction tires are advised and oversized vehicles are prohibited in both east and westbound directions.

Snoqualmie and Blewett Pass reopened on Sunday, and despite the narrow corridors and volume of traffic, WSDOT was pleased to announce there were no crashes. Drivers are still encouraged to delay their trips to reduce the risk of closures on the passes.

Stevens Pass reopened on Jan. 12.

