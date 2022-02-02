US-101 closed near Discovery Bay following semi truck, car crash

article

US-101 is closed near Orcas Drive in Jefferson County, after a semi truck crashed into two cars.

Washington State Patrol expects the highway will remain closed "for a couple hours" while they investigate the incident and recover vehicles. There is no specific estimated time for the road to reopen.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area, and also avoid the junction of 101 and 104, as it will be shut down while a person is airlifted to the hospital.

Authorities say one of the drivers suffered serious injuries.

