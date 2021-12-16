Urban Meyer fired as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach

article

Urban Meyer has been fired as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Owner Shad Khan made the move hours after former kicker Josh Lambo told the Tampa Bay Times Meyer kicked him during practice in August.

MORE NEWS: Bouncy castle in Australia lifted into air by wind, killing 5 children

"After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban’s tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone," Khan said in a statement. "I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen."

Lambo claims he was stretching when Meyer came up and kicked him in the leg.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 35 News app. Download for iOS or Android

Meyer denied Lambo's accusations.

He was the coach of the Jags for just 13 games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.