Heavy rain causes urban flooding, some areas seeing lowland snow in Western Washington

Heavy rain is causing flooded roadways in many parts of Western Washington as some areas are seeing snowfall Monday evening.

A Flood Advisory will be in effect Monday evening for: Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County. In the lowlands, counties will see 1-3 inches of rain tonight.

The National Weather Service says the heaviest precipitation has moved east of the I-5 corridor and is pushing toward the Cascades. A mix of rain-snow is likely in the Seattle metro area this evening as cold air pushes south throughout Puget Sound.

King County

The National Weather Service says areas may see standing and running water today due to heavy rainfall. In West Seattle, residents are seeing flooded roadways to the curbside.

Snohomish County

In Lynnwood, there is flooding 44th Ave W between 212th St SW and 204th St SW. Lynwood Police arrived to the area around 2:30 p.m. Monday and are monitoring the roadways.

In Edmonds, heavy rain is causing some roads to be closed at 220th Street east of Hwy 99, SR 104 Main to Dayton, and Dayton from 104 to Railroad Ave. Edmonds Police say this may be impacting cars accessing toll booths for a state ferry. Edmonds Public Works officials say they have crews in the area working to clear drains.

Whatcom County

Snow is coming dowing in Bellingham. Near the Canadian border, WSDOT crews are working to plow roads on I-5 and SR 543.

Clallum County

Washington State Troopers responded to multiple vehicle spinouts and one crash on US 101 between Lake Crescent (milepost 231) east toward Hansen Road at milepost 240. WSP Trooper Chelsea Hodgson said WSDOT crews worked to clear the area. Around 5 p.m., the roadway was cleared.

Grays Harbor County

In Aberdeen, there is a fallen tree over power lines across westbound SR 12, about half a mile east of the city at milepost 12, Trooper Hodgson said on Twitter. WSP troopers responded to the incident around 1:45 p.m. Crews are working to repair damages and WSP says to drive slow in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.