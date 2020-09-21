UPS hiring more than 1,800 seasonal workers in Puget Sound region

UPS announced Monday that it plans to hire more than 1,800 seasonal employees in Western Washington ahead of the busiest season of the year.

Nationally, UPS plans to hire more than 100,000 seasonal workers.

Package car driver jobs start at $20.44 per hour. Pay starts at $14.50 an hour for package handlers and $13.50 for driver-helpers.

UPS says roughly 35 percent of seasonal workers hired end up in a permanent position after the holiday season.

Across Western Washington, UPS is hiring for:

643 driver-helpers

602 package car and personal vehicle drivers

538 package handlers

18 tractor-trailer drivers

