UPS driver saves 7-year-old from drowning while making deliveries in Soap Lake

By FOX 13 News Staff
SOAP LAKE, Wash. - A UPS driver is being credited with saving a 7-year-old girl who was drowning in a pool in Soap Lake on Wednesday.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the UPS driver was making deliveries in the area of the Smokiam RV Resort when they noticed the child in distress.

The driver jumped into the pool, pulled the girl out and performed CPR, the Grant County Sheriff's Office said. 

The child was awake and alert when she was taken to the hospital. 