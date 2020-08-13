Update: Truck stolen from Fife food bank has been found

UPDATE: The truck was recovered on Friday.

The Lighthouse Storehouse Food Bank in Fife is asking for the public's help in looking for a box truck that was stolen from their property. The theft happened either late Wednesday, or in the early morning hours on Thursday, said Pastor Ken Banks, director of the food bank.

The white box truck is the only one the food bank had. It helped carry and distribute food and donations to vulnerable people from Fife to Seattle, said Banks.

When Banks arrived at the food bank on Thursday morning, he and a partner were scheduled to take the truck to a nearby store to pickup items.

"I pulled up this morning and I saw the truck gone," said Banks.

He had thought that his partner had taken the truck out early, but after both looking around the property, they realized the truck was stolen.

"How are we going to get this food? I'm thinking about the food and my partner goes, just call 911," Banks said.

The truck the was stolen is a 1997 GMC Savana. It has the license plate B44611K, said Banks. The truck is white and has a new rear door, Banks said.

"But one of the distinctions is that the rear backup lights has one that's crystal clear, the other is really cloudy," said Banks.

The truck helps the non-profit distirbute thousands of meals. According to Banks, when Fife Police responded, an officer offered help.

"When they realized what had happened, the officer that came by said, if you need, I got a bus. I got a truck. If you need me to come by, we can do it," Banks said.

If you see the truck, call Fife Police.