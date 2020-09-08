Expand / Collapse search

UPDATE: Ramps reopen after multiple brush fires on SR-512 in Tacoma

Wildfires
Twelve major fires burning in Washington

Public Lands Commissioner Hillary Franz says the acreage that burned in the last 24 hours is more than double the total acreage that burned last year.

TACOMA, Wash. - UPDATE: WDSOT says all lanes have reopened. 

Multiple brush fires burned in both directions on SR-512 near the I-5 interchange Tuesday afternoon.

Crews said the brush fires were under control by 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, but that crews had moved on to another fire nearby.

WSDOT camera shows brush fire smoke at SR-512 and I-5 in Tacoma

This was one of several road closures in Pierce County due to wildfires that exploded overnight. At least eight homes were destroyed in Graham, and evacuation orders are in place for parts of Bonney Lake and Sumner. 

With 12 major fires burning as of Tuesday morning, Public Lands Commissioner Hillary Franz said air quality is poor across the state and is expected to remain poor throughout the day and possibly through midweek. 

