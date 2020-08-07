UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old found safe in Gig Harbor

article

UPDATE: The child has been found and reunited with his father.

Authorities in Pierce County are searching for an 11-year-old Gig Harbor boy who has been missing since Thursday.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, Cameron Scmidt left his home near 14th Ave. NW and Hallstrom Dr. NW at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. He visited his grandmother's house next door for half an hour before getting on his scooter and heading to the skatepark on Grandview St.

A police officer reported seeing the boy near the Burger King on Kimball St. around 8:00 p.m. Cameron was reported missing three hours later.

Police say Cameron Schmidt is 11 years old, 5' 2" tall, with a medium build, with shoulder-length light brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black/white shorts, and a black Fox Racing hat. Cameron had his scooter, a green helmet, and backpack with him.

"The distance between Cameron’s house and the skatepark is 6.5 miles. Detectives are asking all businesses and residents along Grandview, Kimball, Pioneer, Stinson, Harborview, Vernhardson, Crescent Valley, Drummond, Moller, and Hallstrom/14th Ave. to please check their security systems for any images of Cameron from yesterday and overnight into today."

Advertisement

If you have any information on Cameron's whereabouts, please contact the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.