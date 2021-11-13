University Bridge stuck open, repairs not expected until Saturday evening

article

If you are hoping to catch a Huskies or Kraken game today, you might want to start planning your route ahead of time.

The University Bridge is stuck open, and Seattle Department of Transportation does not expect repairs until Saturday evening.

The bridge has been stuck in an open position since Friday morning, caused by an electrical system failure. Crews worked to rectify the mechanical issues keeping the bridge up on Friday, replacing burnt-out fuses; once those parts were replaced, engineers learned there was ‘a deeper electrical malfunction’ they are working to identify. The University of Washington sent out an alert to students, warning them of the bridge closure ahead of Saturday's football game.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes if heading through the area.

Speaking on the closure, Seattle Councilmember Alex Pedersen issued the following statement:

"After the devastating closure of the West Seattle Bridge and the citywide audit of bridges I ordered last year, City Hall should not need additional evidence to do more for bridge safety, but I’m hopeful the sudden closure of the University Bridge – blocking buses, freight, commuters, bikes, and pedestrians – finally propels our Seattle Department of Transportation to expedite how it addresses our aging bridge infrastructure. After a year of debate and delay to prioritize Seattle’s bridge network, I’m eager to have a majority of City Council finally approve later this month my long-standing proposal to authorize a boost of funds needed to fix our aging bridges. I want to thank the workers who have been struggling to repair and reopen another broken bridge and to urge all City leaders to give them the help they need to do their jobs to keep all Seattle bridges safe and secure."

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News