United Way of King County offering free meals for kids this summer

Free summer meals are available for kids and teens at many parks, community centers, schools and faith-based organizations in King County this year.

The program is only for kids and teens ages 18 and under, but some sites may offer additional resources for older family members. There is no fee, sign-up or proof of identity required to receive a meal.

However, federal program rules have changed this year. Parents and guardians are no longer able to pick up meals on behalf of their children. Instead, kids and teens must be present to eat the meal on-site.

To find a location near you, text "FOOD" to 304-304 or visit the United Way of King County website.