Union teachers at Seattle Public Schools vote on day-one strike

Union teachers in Washington’s largest school district may strike the first day of school if an agreement with school officials cannot be reached.

The Seattle Education Association said 6,000 staff at Seattle Public Schools are just three days away from a potential strike. They said they are continuing to bargain with the school district to come to an agreement.

Representatives are voting to authorize a strike.

If arrangements are not reached, the strike would begin the first day of classes—Wednesday, Sep. 7.

The SEA says they are fighting for student support services, reasonable workloads and respectable pay.

"This is the moment when we as educators show why we do this work – it’s all for the students," said SEA President Jennifer Matter. "Our students made clear last school year that they’re not getting the support and attention they need to learn and thrive. We’re taking a stand now to make sure SPS meets their needs."

The Kent School District is facing a similar situation, with union teachers on strike since the school year began last week.

Temporary cancelations of some bus routes

Earlier this month, Seattle Public Schools announced that some bus routes will temporarily be canceled due to staff shortages, despite the district hiring two bus vendors this year.

This year, SPS contracted with two bus companies: First Student and Zum. The two vendors are splitting the $45 million total budget.

This decision followed months of debate, and was finally approved by the Seattle Public School Board in July, about two months before the start of school.

However, SPS officials said in a press release transportation challenges which the district experienced last year still remain.

Due to these issues, some SPS bus routes will not be in effect for the start of school.