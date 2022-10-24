Burn bans lifted for some counties

article

With the recent rain and cooler temperatures, burn bans for some areas in Puget Sound have been lifted.

On Monday morning, the county-wide safety burn ban for unincorporated Pierce County was lifted. County officials said lifting the ban does not affect those areas in Pierce County where burning is prohibited because of environmental or pollution laws, or in areas where the local fire district limits or prohibits burning. Burning in those areas is still not allowed.

Effective Monday, the King County Fire Marshal ended the county's burn ban, that covered recreational and residential burning.

On Tuesday at 8 a.m., the ban in unincorporated areas of Snohomish County will be lifted. For people who have a current residential burn permit for yard debris will now be allowed to burn.

For Snohomish County, recreational fires are allowed in approved fire pits without a burn permit but the fire pit must be constructed of a noncombustible material such as concrete or metal and shall be a minimum of 25 feet from structures.

People are encouraged to contact their local fire departments for burn restrictions.