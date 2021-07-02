Unidentified thieves steal welder, crash stolen hay truck through gate in Carnation

King County sheriff's deputies are looking for two suspects who stole from a hard-working hay company - setting them back two weeks - and costing them thousands of dollars.

Deputies say on June 12, the suspects pulled up to a store in the Carnation area that shares a fence with the hay company. They were in a blue Ford pickup truck.

One of them managed to get onto the property and stole a welder, then loaded it into the truck.

But these thieves weren't done yet.

One of them went back onto the property, hopped into an ‘89 flatbed truck and blew right through a fence. And they didn’t stop there.

The suspect turned onto the highway with that fence still lodged between the truck's bumper and grill with sparks flying.

Law enforcement spotted it, tried to get the suspect to pull over, but decided not to chase after it for the safety of the public.

The truck was later found abandoned in a cul-de-sac in Carnation.

One of the owners of the hay company says that even though they got their truck back, it started to have some issues after what happened. They also say they don't expect to ever see that welder again.

"We work all the time. we work really hard for what we do. we're outside in the rain, in the snow, in the heat, trying to provide a service to folks. you know, it is manual labor. it's not easy. as he knows that welder wasn't super crazy nice, that truck wasn't super crazy nice. we don't have a lot, but we're out there trying to be good members of society, so it would be great if they could maybe get a job and go buy their own stuff. because whatever they're selling that for, whatever reason they might need it, they're not going to get much out of it. so it really just affected us more than it could have ever affected them."

Sheriff's officials say this is a tight-knit community, so if you know something that could help detectives, please submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

