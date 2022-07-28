Unhealthy air quality in King, Pierce Counties this weekend

Air quality in the Cascade foothills will likely reach unhealthy levels from Thursday to Saturday as high temperatures will produce significant spikes in ozone during the afternoons.

The Puget Sound region is currently experiencing an excessive heat warning. As a result, ozone levels may range from unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy for everyone in the Cascade foothills of King and Pierce Counties. As of Thursday, ozone levels are already unhealthy for sensitive groups in Issaquah and Enumclaw.

According to the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency, ozone can trigger a variety of health problems including chest pain, coughing, throat irritation and congestion. It can also worsen bronchitis, emphysema and asthma.

In addition to the recommendations for extreme heat, PS Clean Air says that sensitive groups should take extra precautions for unhealthy air. This includes children, people over 65 and pregnant women, along with those suffering from heart or lung diseases, respiratory infections, diabetes or COVID-19.

In the high-ozone areas, minimize time outdoors in the afternoon (1-7 PM). If you cannot stay cool at home, it may be best to seek shelter elsewhere.

If you must be outside, limit strenuous activities such as running, bicycling, physical labor and sports to the morning and evening.

If possible, close windows at home to keep the indoor air clean. If you have an air conditioner, use it in recirculation mode.

If you do not have an air conditioner, consider finding a public place with clean, air-conditioned indoor air like a mall, public library or community center.

Check with your health care provider for more specific health questions and concerns. As always, seek medical attention if symptoms are serious.

PS Clean Air says they expect the afternoon ozone pollution spikes to decrease by Sunday or Monday as temperatures cool.