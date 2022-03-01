Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's powerful speech moves translator to tears

A German interpreter responsible for translating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech on live TV Saturday evening was so moved by its contents that she abruptly stopped before she broke down into tears, she said.

Translating for the German news service Welt, the translator could be heard getting choked up towards the end of Zelenskyy’s speech, before she apologized, a video online showed.

"Russia is on the path of evil. Russia must lose its voice in the U.N," said Zelenskyy, followed by the translator’s interpretation.

The Ukrainian president, whose country has incurred countless losses across several days of a Russian invasion, then encouraged his people to be hopeful in the seemingly dire situation.

"Ukrainians, we know exactly what we are defending. We will definitely win," Zelenskyy added, as the interpreter began to break down. "Glory to each of our soldiers. Glory to Ukraine," the Ukrainian president added.

"Excuse me," the interpreter said after a brief pause.

Zelenskyy has refused to leave the capital city of Kyiv, despite Russian forces continuing to besiege it.

His speech Saturday referenced many of the difficulties the Ukrainian people have faced: "Last night was brutal in Ukraine. Again, the shelling, again the bombing of residential areas and civilian infrastructure."

"The people rose to defend their state, and they showed their true faces. This is terror. They are going to bomb our Ukrainian cities even more. They are going to kill our children even more insidiously. This is an evil that has come to our land and must be destroyed."

"If children are born in shelters, even when the shelling continues, then the enemy has no chance in this — undoubtedly — people’s war," Zelenskyy added. "To victory! Glory to Ukraine!"

