Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's powerful speech moves translator to tears

River Flood Warning
from TUE 12:04 AM PST until WED 12:57 AM PST, Cowlitz County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:06 AM PST, King County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:09 PM PST until WED 11:05 AM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
until WED 5:39 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until WED 6:09 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:36 AM PST, Lewis County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:29 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:48 AM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:46 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 11:47 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:15 AM PST until WED 7:07 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:18 AM PST until THU 4:42 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 5:46 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:45 AM PST until THU 4:54 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:01 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:28 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:11 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:22 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:59 PM PST until FRI 7:45 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:37 PM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:10 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:49 AM PST until WED 4:41 PM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:45 PM PST until WED 5:11 AM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:36 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:50 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:46 AM PST, Mason County
Flood Advisory
from MON 1:05 PM PST until THU 7:00 AM PST, Kittitas County, Klickitat County, Yakima County
Flood Watch
until WED 3:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Lewis County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
Flood Watch
until TUE 6:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 1:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Coastal Flood Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM PST until TUE 2:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's powerful speech moves translator to tears

By Lawrence Richard
Published 
FOX News

KYIV, Ukraine - A German interpreter responsible for translating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech on live TV Saturday evening was so moved by its contents that she abruptly stopped before she broke down into tears, she said.

Translating for the German news service Welt, the translator could be heard getting choked up towards the end of Zelenskyy’s speech, before she apologized, a video online showed.

"Russia is on the path of evil. Russia must lose its voice in the U.N," said Zelenskyy, followed by the translator’s interpretation.

The Ukrainian president, whose country has incurred countless losses across several days of a Russian invasion, then encouraged his people to be hopeful in the seemingly dire situation.

"Ukrainians, we know exactly what we are defending. We will definitely win," Zelenskyy added, as the interpreter began to break down. "Glory to each of our soldiers. Glory to Ukraine," the Ukrainian president added.  

"Excuse me," the interpreter said after a brief pause.

Zelenskyy has refused to leave the capital city of Kyiv, despite Russian forces continuing to besiege it.

His speech Saturday referenced many of the difficulties the Ukrainian people have faced: "Last night was brutal in Ukraine. Again, the shelling, again the bombing of residential areas and civilian infrastructure."

"The people rose to defend their state, and they showed their true faces. This is terror. They are going to bomb our Ukrainian cities even more. They are going to kill our children even more insidiously. This is an evil that has come to our land and must be destroyed."

"If children are born in shelters, even when the shelling continues, then the enemy has no chance in this — undoubtedly — people’s war," Zelenskyy added. "To victory! Glory to Ukraine!"

