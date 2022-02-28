Ukrainian chef turns restaurant into bomb shelter to feed civilians fighting Russian forces

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
24
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:35 PM PST until TUE 5:30 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from MON 2:10 PM PST until WED 12:55 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:45 PM PST until WED 5:11 AM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:05 PM PST until WED 9:54 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:48 PM PST until THU 2:18 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 12:03 AM PST until WED 2:35 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:07 AM PST until THU 5:38 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
Flood Warning
from MON 9:04 AM PST until TUE 7:00 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from MON 6:15 PM PST until TUE 1:54 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:16 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
High Wind Warning
until MON 4:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:22 AM PST until WED 8:48 PM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
from MON 3:34 PM PST until TUE 2:04 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:30 PM PST until WED 7:42 AM PST, Lewis County, Pierce County
Flood Advisory
from MON 1:05 PM PST until THU 7:00 AM PST, Kittitas County, Klickitat County, Yakima County
Avalanche Warning
until MON 6:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Wenatchee Area
Flood Watch
until WED 3:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Lewis County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Wind Advisory
until MON 4:00 PM PST, Central Coast
Flood Watch
until TUE 6:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Advisory
until MON 4:00 PM PST, Clark County
Avalanche Warning
until MON 7:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Special Weather Statement
until MON 8:45 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Coastal Flood Advisory
from MON 10:24 AM PST until MON 6:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast

Ukrainian chef turns restaurant into bomb shelter to feed civilians fighting Russian forces

By Bailee Hill
Published 
Russia-Ukraine
FOX News
UKRAINE-RUSSIA-FOOD-CULTURE-BORSCHT-DIPLOMACY article

Ievgen Klopotenko, 33-year-old Ukrainian chef at Le Cordon Bleu culinary school graduate, cook borscht in his restaurant in the center of the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on November 25, 2020. (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

KYIV, Ukraine - A Ukrainian chef is taking matters into his own hands to aid his country's resistance in the war against Russia – by turning his restaurant into a bomb shelter to feed civilians fighting Russian forces. 

Ievgen Klopotenko, who won Master Chef Ukraine, joined "Fox & Friends" Monday to discuss his efforts and how he is helping those fighting on the front lines to protect Ukraine's sovereignty.  

"I want Ukraine to be Ukraine," Klopotenko told co-host Ainsley Earhardt. "I'm fighting for that already for eight year[s]… There's only one thing I can do. I should fight for my country.

"If I'm not good to soldier, so it's better not to go to the army if I cannot kill someone," he continued. "But I can support. I can do a lot of things which will help the Ukrainian Army. They need to eat, they need to be, to have money. They need to be to have what to wear... A lot of things which someone could do and this one, I can do very good."

Wounded Ukrainian soldiers eager to return, fight

For wounded Ukrainian soldiers away from home, they're anxiously watching their nation under attack and yearning to get back to defend it.

Despite many Ukrainians being concerned about running out of food, Klopotenko said he has contacted suppliers to help make sure he has sufficient supplies to feed those who are fighting. 

"We don't have a problem for now, but it's only four days of war," Klopotenko said. "We will see what is going to be in a week, but for now, thanks God, everything okay."

The Russian invasion entered its fifth day on Monday as Russian and Ukrainian officials meet in Belarus for negotiations. 

PUTIN PAINTED INTO A CORNER AS WORLD LEADERS, MAJOR COMPANIES AND EVEN SOME OF HIS PEOPLE TURN AGAINST HIM

Meanwhile, Russian forces attacked Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, with rockets reportedly prompting hundreds of casualties. 

The United Nations has estimated there have been well over 120,000 Ukrainian refugees that have already left the country seeking refuge in neighboring countries like Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia.

That number could climb up to four million people, they've warned.

Read updates at FOXNews.com.

MORE COVERAGE: 