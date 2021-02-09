UK coronavirus variant confirmed at UW

article

Weeks after the United Kingdom coronavirus variant was found in King and Snohomish Counties, the University of Washington confirmed that a student has tested positive for the new variant.

UW said the variant was detected from a student's coronavirus test in late January.

The student had a small number of close contacts and those people have been notified.

"The student is doing well and out of their isolation period, and I want to thank them for following appropriate health practices and contacting EH&S," the college said in a statement.

UW also cautioned students against traveling and meeting with a large group of people over spring break.

The UK variant is 30%–50% more contagious than the coronavirus variant most prevalent in western Washington, UW officials said. Since it's more contagious. it takes less exposure for someone to become infected.