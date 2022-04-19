Uber will no longer require masks after Florida judge strikes down CDC travel mask mandate

Uber will no longer require riders and drivers to wear masks effective immediately, the company announced Tuesday.

"As of April 19, 2022, riders and drivers are not required to wear masks when using Uber," the ride-share company said on its website. "However, the CDC still recommends wearing a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area."

Uber has required all riders and drivers that use its platform to wear masks since May 18, 2020 .

Uber went on to remind users that some people still feel safer wearing a mask because of personal or family health situations, and it asked users to be respectful or other's preferences.

Uber's mask policy change comes after a federal judge in Florida voided the Biden administration's mask mandate for travelers using public transportation such as trains and airplanes.

The mandate from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention applied to people as young as 2 years old, and had been set to expire a number of times but was recently extended to May 3 before Monday's ruling.

Uber also updated its ‘no front-seat’ policy that required all riders to sit in the back seat. The company still urged riders to give drivers space and asked riders to only use the front seat if it's required due to the size of their group.

