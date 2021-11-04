Uber driver charged with rape of a child in King County

article

An Uber driver is facing charges of rape of a child after an alleged incident involving a 13-year-old girl.

According to court documents filed in King County, on Oct. 15, the victim's father ordered an Uber to take her to her mother's house-- a trip from Federal Way to Burien.

She got into the backseat of the Uber.

Sometime during the ride, the 36-year-old driver invited her to come up into the front seat in an attempt to "cheer her up" since the girl was crying.

The victim told deputies after that he initially kissed her hand before touching her inappropriately. She told her mother about the assault once she arrived at her house.

The girl was taken to Seattle Children's Hospital for a sexual assault examination.

The driver was charged with second-degree rape of a child.

Prosecutor's requested bail be set at $125,000 "based on the danger that the defendant poses to the community."

It does not appear that the driver has any prior criminal convictions.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram