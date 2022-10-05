Expand / Collapse search

University of Arizona professor shot, killed on campus by former student, police say

By Kenneth Wong and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated October 6, 2022 9:27AM
Arizona
TUCSON. Ariz. - A University of Arizona professor was shot and killed by a former student on the school's Tucson campus on Oct. 5, officials confirmed.

Officers responded to the Harshbarger Building, home to the University's Department of Hydrology & Atmospheric Sciences, for several reports of a shooting at around 2:00 p.m.

The victim, identified as Thomas Meixner, was taken to Banner University Medical Center where he later died.

Meixner was a professor and the head of the Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences department.

In a separate tweet, police initially described the suspect as having "dark complexion, 5ft8in tall, around 35yrs, short brown hair, wearing Blue Baseball cap, and dark backpack."

The suspect was eventually arrested during a traffic stop near Gila Bend later that evening.

Murad-Dervish.jpg

Murad Dervish

The suspect was identified as 46-year-old Murad Dervish. Dervish was described as a former student who was not allowed to be in the Harshbarger Building.

It is still unclear what Dervish's possible motives were.

"This incident is a deep shock to our community, and it is a tragedy," said university president Robert C. Robbins in a statement. "I have no words that can undo it, but I grieve with you for the loss, and I am pained especially for Tom’s family members, colleagues and students."

UArizona officials say all remaining in-person classes, campus activities, events and performances on their Tucson main campus have been canceled. Authorities said classes were to resume on Oct. 6.

KSAZ-Murad-Dervish-100522.jpg

Murad Dervish (Courtesy: University of Arizona Police Department)

snapshot-35-2.jpg

