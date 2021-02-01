Expand / Collapse search

U.S. Forest Service: $45,000 worth of vital wildfire-fighting equipment stolen from guard station

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Mount Baker
Q13 FOX
article

Photo of Baker River Hotshot firefighters courtesy US Forest Service

CONCRETE, Wash. - The U.S. Forest Service is asking the public for help in identifying the suspects who stole an estimated $45,000 worth of wildfire-fighting equipment from a guard station in Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest. 

The Forest Service said the theft happened the weekend of Dec. 18-21, 2020, at the Koma Kulshan Guard Station near Concrete that houses the Baker River Hotshot Crew wildland firefighters. 

The Baker River Hotshots, officially known as an Interagency Hotshot Crew (IHC), is comprised of 20-22 wildland firefighters who respond to large, high-priority fires across the country, according to the Forest Service.

They're called "hotshot" crews because they work on the hottest part of wildfires.

Photo courtesy US Forest Service

"It was a difficult year, a very hot and hard fire season, and the Baker River Hotshot Crew needs your help in preparing for what may be a very dangerous fire season in 2021," the Forest Service said.

RELATED: How decades of bad forest policy created the tinderbox we live in today

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the U.S. Forest Service at SM.FS.mbs_pao@usda.gov, the Mt. Baker Ranger District at (360) 856-5700, or any local law enforcement agency.

Graham Fire highlights the only home left standing in community ravaged by fire

Firefighters say this homeowner did all the right things to protect their home from the flames.