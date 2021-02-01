U.S. Forest Service: $45,000 worth of vital wildfire-fighting equipment stolen from guard station

article

The U.S. Forest Service is asking the public for help in identifying the suspects who stole an estimated $45,000 worth of wildfire-fighting equipment from a guard station in Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest.

The Forest Service said the theft happened the weekend of Dec. 18-21, 2020, at the Koma Kulshan Guard Station near Concrete that houses the Baker River Hotshot Crew wildland firefighters.

The Baker River Hotshots, officially known as an Interagency Hotshot Crew (IHC), is comprised of 20-22 wildland firefighters who respond to large, high-priority fires across the country, according to the Forest Service.

They're called "hotshot" crews because they work on the hottest part of wildfires.

"It was a difficult year, a very hot and hard fire season, and the Baker River Hotshot Crew needs your help in preparing for what may be a very dangerous fire season in 2021," the Forest Service said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the U.S. Forest Service at SM.FS.mbs_pao@usda.gov, the Mt. Baker Ranger District at (360) 856-5700, or any local law enforcement agency.