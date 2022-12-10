U.S. Coast Guard rescues overturned kayaker in Bellingham Bay
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) rescued a kayaker who overturned in 46-degree water in Bellingham Bay on Saturday.
According to the USCG, at around 3:39 p.m., Bellingham rescue crews posted a picture of the 60-year-old kayaker laying down in their boat, covered in blankets.
Crews say the kayaker used a handheld VHF radio to call in help.
USCG officials say the kayaker was in stable condition when they transferred him to medical crews.