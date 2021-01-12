Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:25 AM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:38 PM PST until TUE 10:39 PM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:45 AM PST until TUE 4:30 PM PST, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:54 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 8:02 AM PST until TUE 2:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 9:39 AM PST until WED 12:00 PM PST, Kittitas County, Klickitat County, Yakima County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 7:54 AM PST until WED 12:45 PM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Skamania County, Wahkiakum County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 9:36 AM PST until WED 12:45 PM PST, Pacific County
Avalanche Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades, East Slopes Northern Cascades
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County

U.S.-Canada border closure extended to Feb. 21 as pandemic endures

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Coronavirus
Q13 FOX
article

BLAINE, Wash. - The United States-Canada border closure has been extended to Feb. 21 as the pandemic continues, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced on Tuesday.

The border has been closed since March as both countries worked to try and flatten the curve of coronavirus cases. The closure was a mutual agreement between both countries.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the extension is, "an important decision, and one that will keep people on both sides of the border safe."

"I can confirm that Canada will extend by another 30 days – until February 21st – the border measures that are currently in place with the U.S.," he said. "Our focus since the start of this pandemic has been protecting you and your family," he said in a media briefing on Tuesday. 

The border closure date has been extended several times throughout the pandemic.

Back in October, Trudeau said that the border will remain closed as long as COVID-19 cases in the United States continue to rise. 

The U.S. has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any country in the world.

As of 11:30 a.m. PST on Jan. 12, the United States had reported 22.7 million cases of coronavirus with 376,000 deaths, according to John Hopkins Univeristy.

At the same time, 672,599 overall cases were reported in Canada with 17,179 deaths. 