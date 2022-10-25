Tyson Foods to pay WA $10.5M in price-fixing lawsuit

article

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that Tyson Foods, the largest chicken producer in the country, will pay the state $10.5 million to settle a lawsuit over price-fixing on chicken products.

On Monday, Ferguson said this was the third and largest resolution in his lawsuit against 19 producers. The lawsuit continues against 16 other companies.

The scheme affected about 7 million people in the state, according to Ferguson.

"These corporate executives make more money than most Washingtonians can imagine, yet they decided to cheat those hardworking Washington families in order to satisfy their greed," he said. "We will do everything in our power to make Washingtonians whole for the harm done to them by this price-rigging conspiracy."

The lawsuit alleges that Tyson foods, and the other 18, drove up the price of chicken since at least 2008, which resulted in customers to overpay by millions of dollars.

