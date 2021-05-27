Two women shot while driving in Seattle's Rainier Beach neighborhood

Two women were injured late Wednesday in a shooting in Seattle's Rainier Beach neighborhood.

According to Seattle Police, two women flagged down officers on South Boeing Access Road around 10:30 p.m. and said they’d been shot.

The injured driver and passenger — ages 33 and 34 — told police someone in a dark-colored sedan had fired on them near 51st Avenue South and South Ryan Way. Police had also received 911 reports of gunfire minutes earlier from the same area.

Officers provided medical aid to the victims before they were taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear if the shooting was targeted or random.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPD Violent Crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

