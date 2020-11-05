Two women injured in Auburn RV explosion

article

Two women were hospitalized with serious injuries after an RV explosion in Auburn Thursday morning.

Firefighters said it happened about 10 a.m. in the 13000 block of 297th St. SE.

Two women were inside the RV when it exploded. They were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Valley Regional Fire, the respoding agency, said the RV was destroyed and a nearby home was also damaged. There's no word yet on the cause.

Witnesses told Q13 News that the RV was owned by the people who live in the nearby house.