Two-week construction work begins at Columbia City Light rail station

Link light rail riders should plan ahead and expect some delays as crews start a series of construction and maintenance at some of its Seattle stations.

The first phase of construction will be on the northbound platform at the Columbia City station. It will begin Monday, July 11 and run through Sunday, July 24.

The next two-week period of work will be on the southbound platform and is scheduled for Aug. 19-Sept. 1.

Crews will be removing cracked and failing platform tiles, rebuilding a concrete base to ensure new tiles offer good durability, officials said. Most of the work is at the edge of the platform and for the safety of the workers, the tracks nearest that section of the platform have to be closed.

The work is being done to help get 33 miles of Link extensions over the next three years.

Transit officials said the train will be reduced to about 20 minutes between Angle Lake and Stadium stations.

They also said trains will run about 10 minutes between Northgate and Stadium stations from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. During those hours, every other train heading south from Northgate will turn back at Stadium Station. The trains exterior signs will say if they are headed to SeaTac/Angle Lake or Stadium.

From 5 to 6 a.m. and from 10 p.m. - 1 a.m. trains will run every 20 minutes system-wide. No southbound trains will turn back at Stadium Station.

The next project is scheduled to happen over two three-day periods in October and November in the Downtown Seattle Transit Tunnel.

To get the latest information, Sound Transit says to sign up for Rider Alerts.



