Two troopers injured in collision while responding to crash on I-5 South in Lakewood

Two Washington State Patrol troopers were injured in a collision with each other early Thursday morning while responding to a separate crash on I-5 South in Lakewood.

Trooper Ryan Burke says it happened about 2:30 a.m. when troopers responded to a driver who fell asleep at the wheel and struck a barrier on the interstate just north of Berkeley Street.

The first trooper arrived on scene to make contact with the driver who fell asleep. A second trooper pulled up shortly after, striking the first trooper's patrol unit and causing a chain reaction crash into the vehicle of the driver who fell asleep.

Both troopers were taken to St. Clare Hospital in Lakewood with non-life threatening injuries and have since been released.

The driver who fell asleep was not injured.

The crash caused traffic backups for miles during the Thursday morning commute.