Two teens critically injured in Lynnwood drive-by shooting

Two teenage boys suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds in a drive-by shooting late Thursday in Lynnwood. It's the second drive-by shooting to injure two teenagers in the area just a day-and-a-half.

Lynnwood Police say the shots were fired from a car at Spruce Park around 9:15 p.m.

Investigators say dispatchers got a call reporting gunshots being Fred at the park on 36th Ave. West. When officers arrived, they found two boys with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Medics rushed them to the hospital.

The investigation shut down much of the area Thursday night.

It was just Wednesday when a boy and a girl between 15 and 17-years-old were shot in a drive-by in the 3500 block of 164th St. SW near Lynnwood. That shooting happened around 2:00 p.m.

READ ALSO: Authorities investigate drive-by shooting that left 2 teens injured in Lynnwood

Police say those teens fired back in what's believed to be a gang-related shooting. They were not seriously hurt.

Officers also found the Lincoln Towncar that was involved in the Wednesday shooting.