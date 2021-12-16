2 teens accused of crime spree in Pierce County charged with robbery and assault

Two teenagers accused of terrorizing several neighborhoods in Pierce County had their time in juvenile court on Thursday.

A judge charged the two boys, a 14-ear-old and 16-year-old, as juveniles on five counts, including robbery and assault. The suspects were arrested earlier in the week, accused of shootings, holding several people at gunpoint, robbing them and carjacking.

"I do find probable cause to support the charges," said the judge. "I do believe there is a threat to community safety by releasing him to the community so I will hold him in secure detention."

Investigators said the suspected teenagers’ crime spree started in Lakewood on Monday. Police said the two teenagers, and a third boy, fired shots at three locations in the city. At two of those spots, police said they robbed two people at gunpoint.

Sgt. Darren Moss with Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said the suspected teens’ next stop was at a Walmart in Spanaway.

"Kind of shocking to hear that kids would be that bold to do something like that," said Moss.

Court documents stated the three boys stopped a 20-year-old woman as she was driving, asking if they could catch a ride to Walmart. She agreed, and when the woman parked at the store, one of the suspects in the back seat pointed a gun at her head. The documents said the suspect, "threatened to blow her brains out and started to count down from five. The suspect then hit her in the back of the head with the gun," twice. The three teenagers stole her car and crashed it nearby.

Moss said just a few hours later, the group went back to Walmart and carjacked someone else.

"Really high danger for the community. It was really scary to see that. And then to see that it was young kids that were committing those crimes," said Moss.

Court documents stated investigators received additional reports of shots fired and robbery. The suspects were soon tracked down and arrested.

"This incident is of extremely violent nature," said one Pierce County prosecutor during court.

The prosecutor’s office said more charges could be filed as the case develops since it is still an open investigation with a third suspect involved. The next court hearing for the two suspects is scheduled for Dec. 27.

Moss said the sheriff’s office has a community division where deputies were welcomed to spend some time with young people and be a positive influence. However, he said for now that youth engagement is on hold.

"We are short on deputies right now. So, we are focused on just responding to our calls and handling the calls for service we have right now with the limited staff that we do have," said Moss.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram