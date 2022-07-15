Two boys, age 15 and 16, die in hospital after Lynnwood drive-by shooting

Two teenage boys died in the hospital after they were shot late Thursday in Lynnwood. It was the second drive-by shooting to injure two teenagers in the area just a day-and-a-half.

Lynnwood Police say the shots were fired from a car at Spruce Park around 9:15 p.m.

Investigators say dispatchers got a call reporting gunshots being Fred at the park on 36th Ave. West. When officers arrived, they found two boys with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Medics rushed them to the hospital but the 15 and 16-year-old boys later died.

The investigation shut down much of the area Thursday night. Detectives are interviewing multiple witnesses who were at the park when the shooting happened.

The investigation is ongoing. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Russ Sattarov at rsattarov@LynnwoodWA.gov or 425-670-5633.

READ ALSO: Authorities investigate drive-by shooting that left 2 teens injured in Lynnwood

It was just Wednesday when a boy and a girl between 15 and 17-years-old were shot in a drive-by in the 3500 block of 164th St. SW near Lynnwood. That shooting happened around 2:00 p.m.

Police say those teens fired back in what's believed to be a gang-related shooting. They were not seriously hurt.

Officers also found the Lincoln Towncar that was involved in the Wednesday shooting.