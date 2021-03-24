Two shot in suspected home invasion at Puyallup apartment complex

Two men were taken to a hospital in serious condition after they were shot during a suspected home invasion and attempted robbery in Puyallup.

According to Puyallup Police, it happened about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday at Riverside Park Apartments on East Main Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a "very chaotic" scene with two people shot and multiple reports of people and vehicles fleeing the area.

The two men who were shot, both of them men in their 20s, were found in different locations. One was near the 3100 block of East Main Avenue and the other was on the Riverside Park Apartments property.

Investigators said they believe the two men who were shot went to the apartment complex with another man to rob someone in a home invasion.

The men were reportedly armed when they went into an occupied apartment through an unlocked door.

The tenant, a 19-year-old man, was also armed and fired multiple rounds, police said. The tenant is cooperating with detectives.

Investigators don't believe it was a random act.

Police have not released any additional information.

