Two roommates found dead in Tacoma apartment

Two women were found unresponsive in an apartment early Sunday morning, Tacoma police said. A man discovered the 31-year-old and 34-year-old roommates at their Pierce Street home just before 4 a.m.

The man called 911 and performed CPR on the victims until TPD and fire officials arrived on the scene.

"We understand that this is obviously alarming for neighbors in the neighborhood. As soon as we have further information, I'll be sure and give updates," said TPD spokesperson, Officer Wendy Haddow.

Both women were declared deseased by Tacoma police. Detectives and forensics are on scene and investigating the situation.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for continued updates.