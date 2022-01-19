2 rescued after car goes over embankment in Tacoma

article

Tacoma Fire crews rescued two people whose car went over an embankment near Vassault Park.

Fire officials reported the incident around 4:14 p.m. Wednesday, saying the car went over the bank and slid down a slope, getting tangled up in the woods below.

Thankfully, no one was injured, but crews still had to conduct a low-angle rope rescue.

After about an hour, rescue crews got both people up the slope to safety.

RELATED: New police chief starts job in Tacoma

READ MORE: Driver on the Street: 'Sidewalk Rescue' provides hope without judgment in Tacoma

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: