Two rare terriers from Western Washington to compete in Westminster Dog Show

Two rare Biewer Terriers from Western Washington will be among the hundreds of dogs vying for Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show this weekend.

Donna Hannity, who owns DonDay Biewers, located in Enumclaw, has a male dog, and Lyn McKee of Lake Stevens owns a young female Biewer.

The Biewer Terrier was just recognized by the American Kennel Club in January 2021. The breed is still rare but growing rapidly in popularity. Both Hannity and McKee have been involved with dogs for more than 40 years, and both have supported the new breed recognition by the AKC.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only 10 Biewer Terriers will be showing.

This year’s show is June 12-13. You can watch it on Q13 FOX.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram