Two people wanted on murder charges after woman's body found near Lake Cushman

Two people are wanted on kidnapping and murder charges after a woman's body was found near Lake Cushman last week.

According to the Mason County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded on Oct. 2 to reports of a body found on U.S. Forest Service Road 24, near its intersection with Highway 119.

Deputies said it was evident at the scene that the woman, later identified as Rachell Rene Roberts, was the victim of a homicide. The medical examiner found signs of assault and suffocation.

The sheriff's office is now searching for two suspects, 37-year-old Mathew Collett and 28-year-old Kylie Craig, both of whom are wanted on charges of murder and kidnapping. They may be driving a red 2013 Hyndai Elantra.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Mason County Sheriff's Office, or Crime Stoppers of South Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Deputies say they are considered armed and dangerous.