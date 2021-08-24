Two people shot inside a car in Seattle
SEATTLE - Seattle Police officers responded to a shooting at 38th Ave S and S Oregon St. around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Two people inside the car told police that someone had shot at them near 38th Avenue and S Willow St. in South Seattle.
The passenger, a 19-year-old woman, was shot in the chest.
The 19-year-old was transported to Harborview Medical Center. The driver was not harmed.
Q13 will update as soon as more information is available.
