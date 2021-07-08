Two people killed in crash on I-5 in Thurston County

Two people died in a crash Thursday morning on Interstate 5 in Thurston County.

Washington State Patrol troopers said the crash happened after 9:00 a.m. on southbound I-5 at the of-ramp to SR 12. Two cars were involved.

Three other people suffered non life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear what caused the crash. The off-ramp remains closed during the investigation.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram