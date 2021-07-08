Two people killed in crash on I-5 in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Two people died in a crash Thursday morning on Interstate 5 in Thurston County.
Washington State Patrol troopers said the crash happened after 9:00 a.m. on southbound I-5 at the of-ramp to SR 12. Two cars were involved.
Three other people suffered non life-threatening injuries.
It's unclear what caused the crash. The off-ramp remains closed during the investigation.
