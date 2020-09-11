Two people killed after 18-year-old crashes while driving stolen vehicle

Two people were killed early Friday morning when an 18-year-old male driving a stolen vehicle collided with a sedan in South Seattle.

Seattle Police say it happened just before 3 a.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and South Holly Street.

Officers were in the 4300 block of South Othello Street when they saw a red Nissan Pathfinder drive past them westbound on Othello, police said. The vehicle was listed as a stolen vehicle.

The driver of the Pathfinder drove northbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Way South at a high rate of speed, then drove through a red light and collided with a Toyota Camry turning eastbound on South Holly Street.

Officers witnessed the collision and immediately responded to begin life-saving measures. The driver of the stolen Nissan sustained minor injuries and was taken into custody.

Seattle Fire responded and pronounced the adult female passenger in the Camry dead at the scene. The adult male driver of the Camry was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died.

An adult female passenger in the Nissan sustained substantial injuries and was taken to Harborview.

The 18-year-old suspect was later booked into the King County Jail for two counts of investigation of vehicular homicide and possession of a stolen vehicle.