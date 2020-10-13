Expand / Collapse search

Two people arrested after man shot dead in Whatcom County

By Q13 News Staff
Whatcom County
Zachary Ranahan photo courtesy Whatcom County Sheriff's Office

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. - Two people are behind bars in connection with a shooting death in rural Whatcom County. 

According to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called about 9 a.m Sunday to the 4000 block of Mosquito Lake Road in the eastern part of the county.

A passerby found a man lying on the ground outside of a running vehicle. The victim, 41-year-old Clinton Gulick of Bellingham, was shot multiple times and was dead when deputies arrived.

The investigation led to an associate of Gulick, 36-year-old Roseanne L. Paden, also from Bellingham. She was arrested Sunday night and booked into the Whatcom County Jail on a first-degree murder charge. 

Investigators were looking for an additional suspect, 34-year-old Zachary S. Ranahan of Bellingham, but he was caught and arrested Monday evening and booked into the Whatcom County Jail on a first-degree murder charge. 

The Bellingham Herald reported that Paden and Ranahan lured the victim to the area before shooting and killing him. 