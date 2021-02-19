Two pedestrians killed by hit-and-run driver in Bothell; 'expect a long term closure' of SR-524

Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed two pedestrians in Bothell.

Crash kills 2 pedestrians in Bothell (Q13 News photo)

According to Trooper Rocky Oliphant with Washington State Patrol, it's unclear what time the crash happened. The bodies were discovered on SR-524 near Alderwood Manor around 10:20 a.m. Friday.

The vehicle and driver are still at-large, but investigators found debris at the scene that could help them identify what kind of vehicle it is.

Oliphant said there is no sidewalk in that area of the highway.

If anyone has information on suspicious activity in the area or a vehicle with front-end damage, they're asked to call Bothell Police or Washington State Patrol.

Troopers have not released any additional information yet, but they warn drivers to expect a "long-term" closure of SR-524 in Bothell.

