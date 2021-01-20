Two more Seattle police officers under investigation for attending US Capitol riot

At least four Seattle police officers are under investigation for attending the Jan. 6 rally that led to an attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Two days after the deadly attack, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said two officers posted pictures of themselves at the Capitol on social media. Those two officers were placed on administrative leave pending an independent investigation.

The Office of Police Accountability, the independent agency tasked with investigating officer misconduct for the Seattle Police Department, said two more Seattle PD officers have since self-reported being at the Capitol.

Andrew Myerberg, the OPA director, said there may be more.

It's unknown whether any of the Seattle police officers in attendance entered the Capitol. Chief Diaz said the first two officers placed on leave were off-duty and out-of-uniform.

Diaz said officers are free to participate in "lawful" activities allowed by the First Amendment. If any of the officers are found to have entered the Capitol, they'll be fired immediately, Diaz said.

The investigations will take 30 days, according to OPA.