Two men critically injured in Mountlake Terrace shooting

Police are investigating after two men were critically injured in a shooting Sunday night in Mountlake Terrace.

Mountlake Terrace Police Commander Pat Lowe said it happened about 11:30 p.m. at Taluswood Apartments in the 23600 block of Cedar Way, a typically quiet neighborhood.

The men who were shot were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. They were in critical condition as of 10 a.m. Monday.

The suspect is still at large, and police haven't said what led to the shooting. The suspect knew the victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mountlake Terrace Police Department.

